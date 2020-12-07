Azerbaijan registers nearly 3,100 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,086 reaching 149,765, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

As many as 1,781 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 90,278. Some 43 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,675.

The number of active cases stands at 57,812.

Over the past day, 10,190 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,847,191.

News.Az