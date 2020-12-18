Azerbaijan registers nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,962 reaching 195,422, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

As many as 4,188 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 131,252. Some 45 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,133.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 62,037.

Over the past day, 15,305 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,031,308.

News.Az