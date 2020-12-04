Azerbaijan registers nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,267 reaching 138,000, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

As many as 2,566 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 83,800. Some 41 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,551.

The number of active cases stands at 52,649.

Over the past day, 15,808 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,797,026.

News.Az