Azerbaijan registers nearly 4,400 new coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,381 reaching 167,155, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

As many as 3,658 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 103,550. Some 47 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,840.

The number of active cases stands at 61,765.

Over the past 24 hours, 16,282 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,918,866.

News.Az