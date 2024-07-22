Azerbaijan registers nearly 500 observers for snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 480 observers have been registered by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the upcoming presidential election in the country, the electoral body chairman, Mazahir Panahov, announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

Panahov noted that all those registered are local observers."344 volunteered independently, 10 represent non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and 126 have obtained special permission to serve as observers," he added.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

