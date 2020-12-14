Azerbaijan registers over 3,100 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,112 reaching 178,986, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

As many as 2,923 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 114,841. Some 44 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,966.

The number of active cases stands at 62,179.

Over the past day, 10,045 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,963,348 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az