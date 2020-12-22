Azerbaijan registers over 4,300 recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,284, reaching 205,877, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Sunday.

As many as 4,392 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147,199. Some 41 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,294.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 56,384.

Over the past day, 15,221 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,088,358.

News.Az