Azerbaijan registers over 4,400 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,403 reaching 158,555, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

As many as 2,919 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 96,330. Some 42 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,755.

The number of active cases stands at 60,470.

Over the past day, 19,066 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,884,578.

News.Az