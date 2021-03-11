Azerbaijan registers over 600 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 608 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 128 patients have recovered, and 5 others have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 238,383, with 230,244 recoveries and 3,262 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 4,877.

Over the past day, 10,503 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,682,116.

News.Az