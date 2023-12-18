Azerbaijan registers over 700 historical and cultural monuments in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state registration of 705 historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions has been carried out, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova said on Monday.

She made the remarks while speaking at the first-ever Cultural Heritage Forum organized as part of the events marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

According to the deputy minister, the study conducted in the liberated territories revealed that in these territories there were numerous unregistered historical, archaeological and architecturally significant real estate objects of cultural heritage.

“During the occupation, they were deliberately destroyed and vandalized, and 47 monuments were wiped off the face of the earth. In 2020-2022, the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture monitored 433 historical and cultural monuments, as well as 182 objects located in those territories - recently discovered monuments with historical, architectural and archaeological features that were not registered,” she added.

News.Az