Azerbaijan registers ten-fold growth in COVID-19 cases since mid-October – WHO

The number of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan has grown by 10 times from mid-October this year, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in the Healthcare Sector.

According to her, the rate of infection is growing rapidly throughout the world.

She also noted that over the past 10 days, there has been a stabilization of the number of infections with 2,000-3,000 cases per day.

"This is good news. Quarantine measures are aimed at protecting people. We don’t have vaccines and medicines yet. We see the benefits of quarantine measures in the world. Usually, a week after the introduction of quarantine, a decrease in the number of infections is observed, which is the case for Azerbaijan, as well," the WHO representative added.

News.Az