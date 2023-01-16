Azerbaijan registers two daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 11 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,379, with 816,872 recoveries and 10,050 deaths, while treatment of 457 others is underway.

A total of 7,458,556 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az