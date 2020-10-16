Azerbaijan reimposing some restrictions amid COVID-19 spike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has decided to reimpose some restrictions as part of the special quarantine regime introduced the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

In recent days, there has been a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in a number of countries, including Azerbaijan.

Given the sanitary and epidemiological situation, the number of active patients infected with the coronavirus, and the rate of infection, the following restrictions will be applied:

From 00:00 (GMT +4) October 19 to 06:00 November 2, 2020, the Baku Metro’s operation will be suspended;

From October 19 to November 2, 2020, all educational institutions in the country will be closed.

According to the relevant order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the number of employees working in the offices of state structures will be reduced to 30 percent, other employees will continue working remotely. The same rules are also recommended to be applied for institutions and organizations working in the private sector and other fields.

People over 65 who are at high risk are advised not to leave the house without necessity.

"We urge our citizens once again to strictly observe the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive rules, use protective masks, leave the house only when necessary, have less contact with strangers in public places, observe the existing quarantine conditions," the operational headquarters added.

News.Az