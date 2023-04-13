Azerbaijan reiterates call on Armenia to hand over accurate landmine maps

Azerbaijan reiterates call on Armenia to hand over accurate landmine maps

Armenia has to hand over accurate landmine maps to Azerbaijan, the latter’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“As a result of another landmine explosion Azerbaijani civilian was injured far from the former line of contact, in Lachin region, where recently 2021-Armenia-produced landmines were revealed,” the ministry said.

“The number of victims since the 2020 war is 290,” added the ministry.

Immediately after the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has started demining operations in these territories.

