Azerbaijan reiterates commitment to OPEC+ obligations

Azerbaijan fully supports the recently-reached OPEC+ agreement and is committed to its obligations within the organization, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He made the remarks Thursday during a joint conference of Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR) and the Valdai Discussion Club.

The minister noted that today OPEC+ is the only mechanism to support the oil market and meets the interests of both oil producers and consumers.

Shahbazov also emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia within the framework of international energy organizations.

“The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of energy cooperation will further expand cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. According to President Ilham Aliyev, relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of strategic nature and cover all spheres,” said the minister.

News.Az