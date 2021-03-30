Azerbaijan reiterates commitment to supporting stabilization, peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting the stabilization, peaceful reconstruction and development of Afghanistan through bilateral efforts as well as active participation within the multilateral platforms, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks Tuesday at the 9th Ministerial Conference of "Heart of Asia" – Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“With this understanding, we closely follow the intra-Afghan peace talks with the hope that this process will eventually lead to the establishment of durable peace and security in the country in full respect to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” he said.

Azerbaijan regards the Istanbul Process as a valuable mechanism of attaining peace, reconciliation, security and economic development of Afghanistan, Minister Bayramov said, adding. “Azerbaijan is among the first and most active supporters of Afghanistan in its endeavors to overcome the ongoing challenges. Since joining the Process in 2012, we have been actively participating in this multilateral platform. Azerbaijan remains committed to furthering the Istanbul Process, including as a co-lead country of the two confidence-building measures, namely the Regional Infrastructures and Counter-Narcotics CBMs, together with Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, respectively.”

The top diplomat also underlined the importance of continuing joint efforts in fighting the security threats emerging from terrorism, violent extremism and separatism in all their forms and manifestations, and enhancing regional cooperation to that end.

In conclusion, Minister Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

News.Az