Azerbaijan reiterates readiness to create working group on border delimitation with Armenia

The Azerbaijani side stated its position and is ready to start the process of creating a working group on delimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He was speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year, News.Az reports.

"It is difficult for me to name the exact date. Each side must give its consent, and this is a mutual procedure. The Azerbaijani side has stated its position and is ready to start this process,” the minister said.

“Baku hopes Yerevan will understand that this process is inevitable, complies with international norms and principles and that there is no alternative to demarcating the border between states. We think that a positive message will come from Armenia in the near future. On the other hand, the fact that this issue is already included in the trilateral Sochi statement means that the Armenian side accepts it too," Bayramov added.

On December 14 in Brussels, Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an agreement on the establishment of a temporary working group on the delimitation of the border between the two countries.

News.Az