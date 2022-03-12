Azerbaijan reiterates readiness to restore diplomatic ties with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan stands ready and keeps everything possible to restore diplomatic relations with Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

The minister made the remarks at a panel titled “Prospects for a inclusive peace in the South Caucasus”, which was held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations under the trilateral statements signed.

“We keep taking positive and sincere steps toward Armenia. Of course, the normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations is of particular importance in this regard,” he added.

FM Bayramov noted that good-neighborly relations are very important for regional cooperation.

News.Az