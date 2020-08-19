Azerbaijan reiterates strong support for Turkey’s steps aimed at ensuring peace, stability in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan strongly supports Turkey’s all steps, based on international law and aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson was commenting on Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the statement on this matter recently made by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

Turkey has historically played an important role in the development of the Mediterranean region, said Abdullayeva, noting that Azerbaijan hopes the current tension will soon be resolved.

"In this regard, the attempts by third parties to use the situation as an opportunity for their hostile and biased approach to the countries of the region must be resolutely rejected,” the spokesperson said.

“The position and statements of the Armenian side, which contain groundless accusations against Turkey, should be condemned and rejected as an attempt to abuse the sensitive situation in the Mediterranean for its own narrow political interests,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az