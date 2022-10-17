Azerbaijan reiterates support for activates of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan supports the activities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and will continue to make efforts to further strengthen the relations between brotherly nations under the umbrella of the Organization, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He made the remarks at an extraordinary meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

“In this regard, further intensification of activities by the related and affiliated Turkic Organizations and the Coordination Committee are of crucial importance. I believe that our friendly and brotherly countries will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to achieve all the goals and will continue to contribute to the bright future of the Turkic World,” Bayramov noted.

"Given the swiftly changing developments in our vast geography and the increased importance of our region, our joint activities should be further intensified in order to effectively tackle these challenges on one hand, and better utilize new opportunities to the benefit of our nations and States, on the other. The Organization of Turkic States is a very important platform to achieve these goals. I believe that our friendly and brotherly countries will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to achieve all the goals and will continue to contribute to the bright future of the Turkic World," the minister added.

News.Az