Azerbaijan reiterates support for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Abkhazia, South Ossetia
Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy strategic partnership, anchored in support to each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Friday.
“Azerbaijan stands for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia within the agreed format based on the norms and principles of international law,” the ministry wrote.