Azerbaijan releases COVID-19 statistics by regions

The largest number of COVID-infected people in Azerbaijan is in Baku city – 52.2 percent, according to koronavirusinfo.az.

The districts of the country’s Arran zone rank second (13.3 percent), the Absheron region (12.9 percent) ranks third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8.1 percent) rank fourth followed by the Guba-Khachmaz (3 percent), Lankaran (2.9 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.1 percent), the Nagorno-Karabakh region (1.4 percent), the Mountain Shirvan zone (2.5 percent).

According to the latest statistics, 0.005 percent of cases of the infection were registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Some 21 percent of those contracted the virus in the entire country are at the age of 50-59 years, 18 percent - 30-39 years. Among those infected, 5 percent are children under the age of 9 years, 2 percent are people aged over 80.

Among infected 54 percent accounts for women, 46 percent – for men.

News.Az