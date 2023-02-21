Azerbaijan releases data on administered COVID-19 jabs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan administered a total of 231 COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.4 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 4.9 million people got their second doses.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to nearly 3.4 million people.

News.Az