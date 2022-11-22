Azerbaijan releases data on administered COVID-19 jabs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has administered a total of 428 COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.8 million people got their second doses.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3.3 million people.

News.Az