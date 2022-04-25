Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan releases data on daily coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 6 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,502, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday. 

As many as 4 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,650. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,707. 

The number of active cases in the country stands at 145.

So far, 6,797,352 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan. 


News.Az 

