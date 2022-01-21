Azerbaijan releases data on number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 8,471 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 722 citizens received the first dose, 773 – the second dose and 6,976 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,765,037 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,209,461 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,724,359 people - the second dose and 1,831,217 people booster dose.

News.Az