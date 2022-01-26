Azerbaijan releases data on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 30,563 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,621 citizens received the first dose, 2,549 – the second dose and 25,393 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,876,073 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,220,001 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,734,704 people - the second dose and 1,921,368 people booster dose.

News.Az