Azerbaijan releases footage of joint military exercises with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a footage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint live-fire tactical exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood 2019”, held on Ju

The military exercises were held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in line with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries.

Up to 5,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks, and other armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, 21 aircraft and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as various samples of modern weapons and military equipment adopted into the armament were involved in the exercises.

The main objective of the exercises was to develop the headquarters' joint plans for the combat operations, to increase the level of professionalism of the military personnel and to achieve coordination of the interoperability of the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey by developing their skills in fulfilling joint tasks.

News.Az

News.Az