Azerbaijan releases footage of poet's mausoleum heavily damaged by Armenians in Shusha

The Armenians heavily damaged the mausoleum of the Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif.

The mausoleum on the grave of the Azerbaijani poet and statesman, the vizier of the Karabakh khanate Molla Panah Vagif in the city of Shusha was built through instructions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982.

After the occupation of the city in 1992, this museum complex was heavily damaged by the Armenians.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated Shusha from the Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020.

News.Az