Azerbaijan releases list of military equipment, weapons and ammo seized in Garabagh (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry presented the list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized until September 23 after the completion of local anti-terror measures carried out in the country’s Garabagh region.

It should be noted that activities to disarm illegal armed formations in the region are underway, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

You can view the list by clicking the link.

News.Az