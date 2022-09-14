Azerbaijan releases list of servicemen martyred while preventing Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published the list of servicemen, who became martyrs while preventing the large-scale Armenian provocations on the state border.

During the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Some 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen of the State Border Service became martyrs during the suppression of the large-scale provocations.

News.Az