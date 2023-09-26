Azerbaijan releases new list of military equipment and ammo seized after local anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in the country’s Garabagh region as of 10:00 on September 26, News.Az reports.

The list includes 909 small arms and grenades, 47 artillery weapons, 165 air defense means, 251,308 ammunition, 1,674 accouterments, 154 optical and other devices, 22 armored vehicles, 75 auto vehicles and 21 trailers.

News.Az