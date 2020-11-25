Azerbaijan releases satellite images of liberated Kalbajar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has issued satellite images of the Kalbajar district.

As reported, the images were taken using the Azersky satellite after the district’s liberation from the Armenian occupation.

During the occupation, Armenians destroyed numerous local historical and cultural monuments, museums, the Istisu sanatorium, and other important facilities. Besides, the monastic complexes ‘Khudavang’ and ‘Ganjasar’ on the territory of the district, which is the architectural heritage of the medieval Azerbaijani state Caucasian Albania, were also subjected to the Armenian aggression.

In accordance with the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president, and the Armenian prime minister, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.

News.Az