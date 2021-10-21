Azerbaijan releases updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,908 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by October 21, as well as 6 servicemen considered as missing.

It should be noted that work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing.

May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs!

We bow our heads in front of our martyrs!

List of servicemen who became martyrs in the Patriotic War

News.Az