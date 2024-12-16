Azerbaijan relocated over 9,300 people to liberated areas to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, Azerbaijan has successfully relocated 2,417 families, totaling 9,306 individuals, to the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions as part of the Great Return State Program, the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Monday.

PM Asadov made the announcement at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, News.Az reports.He emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, significant progress is being made in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated areas.“Since 2020, nearly 22 billion manats ($12.94 billion) have been allocated from the state budget for these efforts, including 4 billion manats ($2.35 billion) earmarked for 2025,” he added.

News.Az