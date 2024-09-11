Azerbaijan relocates 18 more families to liberated Lachin city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another 18 families (59 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Lachin city on Wednesday as part of the Great Return State Program, News.Az reports.

Lachin residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin city has reached 570, comprising 2,090 individuals.

News.Az