Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to liberated Jabrayil city

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, another group of former IDPs were relocated to Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil city on Monday as part of the Great Return program.

Another 30 families (150 individuals) were resettled in Jabrayil city within the initial relocation phase, News.Az reports.Jabrayil residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.On September 26, Azerbaijan launched the process of relocating former IDPs to the liberated Jabrayil city. To date, as many as 163 families (583 individuals) have returned to their homes in Jabrayil.

