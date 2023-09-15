Azerbaijan relocates 73 more former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the resettlement of former internally displaced people in the liberated city of Fuzuli continues, News.Az reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Baku’s Garadagh district to Fuzuli on Monday. At this stage, another 25 families (73 people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 144 families - 514 people. The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Azerbaijan started the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated lands in July 2022.

The government of Azerbaijan plans to resettle 2,000 families or 10,000 people in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions by the end of 2023.

According to a decree signed in November 2022 by President Aliyev approving the "First State program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories”, a total of 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of lands in the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions will be readied for resettlement by 2026.

By 2026, a total of 34,500 families will be relocated to the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions. To accommodate them, 34,500 apartments and private houses will be built by 2026.

