Azerbaijan relocates over 43,000 people to its liberated territories to date

As many as 43,144 people have relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories until now, according to the country’s State Statistical Committee.

According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, as of May 1, 2025, 3,464 families, 13,745 individuals, have been returned to the restored settlements in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories under the First State Program on the Great Return, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As stated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, as of the same date, the number of people temporarily living in the liberated territories due to restoration and reconstruction work and other professional activities, along with their family members, amounted to 28,249 people.

Including the 1,150 students studying at Karabakh University located in Khankandi city, the total number of people settled in the liberated territories is 43,144.

News.Az