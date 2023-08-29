Azerbaijan: Relocation of former IDPs to Lachin continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the resettlement of former internally displaced people to the city of Lachin continues, News.Az reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Baku’s Garadagh district to Lachin on Tuesday. At this stage, another 13 families (52 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

These families will be resettled in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the country’s territories from occupation.

So far, 247 families (956 people) have been relocated to the city of Lachin.

News.Az