Azerbaijan: Relocation of former IDPs to liberated Lachin continues

The return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s Lachin continues, News.Az reports.

On Monday, 12 more families, that is 53 people, experienced the joy of returning to their native lands.

The residents of Lachin were told that all the necessary conditions for life have been created in the city, the houses have been restored in accordance with modern standards while preserving the historical architectural style.

The families who returned to Lachin were settled in the houses where they once lived and which were restored or reconstructed.

To date, the return of 180 families (700 people) to Lachin has been ensured.

