Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan remains biggest investor of Georgia

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan remains biggest investor of Georgia

Azerbaijan remains the biggest investor of Georgia with the investment of $224.2 million during the first half of 2017, down 20.3% from previous year.

According to National Statistical Office of Georgia, direct foreign investments made in Georgia in the first half dropped 5.5% to $751 million.
 
In the second quarter, foreign investments in Georgia amounted to $346.6 million, down 14.3% in comparison to a year earlier.
 
Totally, 36.6% of foreign investments made in Georgia fell to share of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is followed by Netherlands (12.4%) and Turkey (11.3%).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      