Azerbaijan remains biggest investor of Georgia

Azerbaijan remains the biggest investor of Georgia with the investment of $224.2 million during the first half of 2017, down 20.3% from previous year.

According to National Statistical Office of Georgia, direct foreign investments made in Georgia in the first half dropped 5.5% to $751 million.



In the second quarter, foreign investments in Georgia amounted to $346.6 million, down 14.3% in comparison to a year earlier.



Totally, 36.6% of foreign investments made in Georgia fell to share of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is followed by Netherlands (12.4%) and Turkey (11.3%).

News.Az

