Azerbaijan remains committed to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict, says defense minister

Being a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Armenia also makes other countries become hostages to its provocations, Azerbaijan’s Defense Mini

“They [Armenians] know that if no one interferes in the situation, they cannot stand against us for three days. This is what happened in 2016. Had we not been asked to stop back then, their resistance would have been crushed. In a matter of 40 minutes, we crossed the enemy’s defense line which had been fortified for years,” Hasanov noted.

With regards the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister said that Azerbaijan remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“However, it does not mean that the negotiations can last for good. We don’t need negotiations for the sake of negotiations. Look around and you will see international law no longer works. Everyone leans on the option of force. Of course, we must react to this,” he added.

