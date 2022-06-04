Azerbaijan remembers local journalists killed in mine blast in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A year has passed since the death of the cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) Siraj Abishov and an employee of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, who filmed the Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

On June 4, 2021, a vehicle that transported a group of reporters, as well as a representative of Kalbajar district Executive Authority Arif Aliyev, sent to the liberated Kalbajar district, hit a mine, as a result of which Abishov and Maharramov were killed and four people were injured.

News.Az