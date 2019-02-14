Azerbaijan removes Italian citizen from blacklist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian citizen Giuliano Bifolchi has sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens who

In his letter, Bifolchi reaffirmed that he fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and emphasized that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories through Armenia was not intentional, the ministry told News.Az.

Furthermore, the Italian national highlighted that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories in no way served to the promotion of the illegal authorities established in these territories of Azerbaijan which is nothing other than the result of long-lasting conflict.

Expressing his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit, Bifolchi requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan.

The appeal by the Italian citizen was considered and the decision was made to remove her name from the list of people declared persona non grata.

