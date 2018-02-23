Azerbaijan removes Russian journalist from list of undesirable persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

In her letter, Svetlana Sarycheva, noted that she travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2012 and she was unaware about the consequences of that visit, according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry. She underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Svetlana Sarycheva reaffirming her full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, expressed her apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Expressing regrets for this visit Svetlana Sarycheva mentioned that her visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, she attested that she would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future without the consent of the Government of Azerbaijan.

Svetlana Sarycheva asked for permission to visit Azerbaijan with her family in order to enjoy the beauty of Azerbaijani nature in the future.

Appeal by Svetlana Sarycheva was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.

