Azerbaijan removes Spanish journalist from ‘black list’

Spanish journalist Ricardo Marquina Montañana has been removed from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of undesirable people who illegally visited the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA on Monday.



The journalist appealed to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Argentina with a letter in which he expressed his respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Montañana said he noted in his report prepared in the occupied territories that these territories belong to Azerbaijan.



Expressing regret over his visit to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, the Spanish journalist said that his visit in no way serves the promotion of the so-called regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



In his letter, Montañana apologized the government and people of Azerbaijan over his illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



The Spanish journalist’s letter was thoroughly considered and a decision was made to remove his name from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s list of undesirable people.

