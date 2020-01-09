Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan removes Swiss astronaut from black list

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan removes Swiss astronaut from black list

Citizen of Swiss Confederation, Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry asking for removal his name from the “List of fo

In his letter, Nicollier emphasized his respect to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as underlined that he was unaware about the consequences of the visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.  

The appeal by Claude Nicollier was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      