Azerbaijan removes Swiss astronaut from black list

Citizen of Swiss Confederation, Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry asking for removal his name from the “List of fo

In his letter, Nicollier emphasized his respect to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as underlined that he was unaware about the consequences of the visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The appeal by Claude Nicollier was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

