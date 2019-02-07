Azerbaijan removes Ukrainian TV reporter from blacklist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian citizen and TV reporter Nadia Baziv has addressed a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for a removal of her name from the “List of fore

In her letter, Baziv expressed her full support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and stressed that she will refrain in future from any illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, she asked for permission to visit Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeal by Nadia Baziv was considered and the decision was made to remove her name from the list of people declared persona non grata.

