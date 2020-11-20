Azerbaijan renames two more villages liberated from occupation

Azerbaijan renames two more villages liberated from occupation

The new names have been given to two villages of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly and Khojavend districts liberated from occupation.

This issue was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 20.

In accordance with the bills, Gushchubaba village within Garabulag rural administrative-territorial district of the Khojaly district will be called Baharli while Tsakuri village within Chiraguz rural administrative-territorial district of the Khojavend district will be called Khunerli.

The bills were put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az